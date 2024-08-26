Welcome and thank you for ordering with StrongFlavors Catering
breakfast
beverages
entrees
Dessert
Friday dinner specials
- smoked oxtail dinner$30.00
- add smore brookie$3.00
- 1/2 chicken dinner$27.00
- add cake$4.50
- Smoke house hibachi
Glazed salmon and 3 pork ribs; fried rice; 1 spring roll$25.00
- Add Whoopi pie$3.00
- Gumbo Pasta$25.00
- Taco dinner
Blackened shrimp Shredded beef Jerk chicken Comes with rice & beans$18.00
- Brisket Dinner (2 sides)$25.00
- Smoked rib dinner (2 sides)$20.00
- Add specialty cookie
Cookie of the cookie$4.00
Brisket Dinner (2 sides)
