breakfast
half baked stakes
$13.50
biscuit breakfast sandwich
$8.50
breakfast wrap
$8.50
French toast sandwich
$11.00
French toast plate
$14.00
waffle plate
$14.00
waffle sandwich
$11.00
biscuit sandwich entree
$11.50
classic grit bowl
$12.00
biscuits & gravy
$11.00
entrees
pot roast mac & cheese
$17.00
OG smash burger
$15.00
cranberry chicken salad
$15.00
southern garden salad
mixed greens and cabbage, with grilled chicken and southern herb dressing
$15.00
brisket sandwich
$17.00
beverages
butterfly punch
$4.50
izze sodas
$2.50
bottled water
$2.00
Fresh Orange juice
$4.00
Hot Coffee
$4.00
side items
mac & cheese
$6.00
bacon
$4.00
potatoes
$4.50
polenta grits
$6.00
eggs
$4.00
Dessert
classic cinnamon roll
$5.00
vegan cinnamon roll
$6.00
specialty cinnamon rolls
$6.00
brookie
$6.00
fudge brownie
$5.00
smore brookie cookie
$5.00
Friday dinner specials
smoked oxtail dinner
$27.00
add smore brookie
$3.00
breakfast & lunch specials
breakfast sandwich special
$6.50
classic grit bowl
$10.00
cranberry chicken salad sandwich lunch
$10.00
single patty OG burger lunch
$10.00
StrongFlavors Catering Location and Hours
(941) 704-2477
224 11th Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 8AM
All hours
