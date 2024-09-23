Welcome and thank you for ordering with StrongFlavors Catering
StrongFlavors Catering 4103 14th ST W Bradenton, Fl 34205
beverages
entrees
Dessert
Friday dinner specials
- smoked oxtail dinner$30.00
- Smoked oxtail dinner combo
Oxtail dinner; Medium butterfly punch; & cake slice$8.00
- 1/2 chicken dinner$27.00
- Smoke house hibachi(salmon &ribs
Glazed salmon and 3 pork ribs; fried rice; 1 spring roll$25.00
- Smoke house hibachi (salmon & chicken)$22.00
- Smoke house hibachi (chicken & ribs)$22.00
- Gumbo Pasta$25.00
- Taco dinner
Blackened shrimp Shredded beef Jerk chicken Comes with rice & beans$18.00
- Brisket Dinner (2 sides)$25.00
- Smoked rib dinner (2 sides)$20.00
- Seafood dirty rice
Dirty rice, shrimp, lobster chunks & fried chicken wings$25.00
- Dirty rice (no seafood)
Dirty rice with fried chicken wings (NO SEAFOOD)$23.00
- Carmel cake slice$7.00
StrongFlavors Catering Location and Hours
(941) 704-2477
Closed • Opens Friday at 8AM