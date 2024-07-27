Welcome and thank you for ordering with StrongFlavors Catering
StrongFlavors Catering
breakfast
entrees
- pot roast mac & cheese$17.00
- OG smash burger$15.00
- cranberry chicken salad$15.00
- southern garden salad
mixed greens and cabbage, with grilled chicken and southern herb dressing$15.00
- brisket sandwich$18.00
- pork-ular sandwich$16.00
- loaded brisket tots$15.00
- The coop$16.00
- The coop (watermelon hot sauce)$16.00
beverages
Dessert
Friday dinner specials
breakfast & lunch specials
Brunch
Add Whoopi pie
StrongFlavors Catering Location and Hours
(941) 704-2477
Closed • Opens Saturday at 8AM